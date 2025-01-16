Jordan Welcomes Ceasefire, Reiterates 'Historic' Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement aimed at stopping Israeli aggression and bringing an end to the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and the West Bank, reiterating the Kingdom's unwavering and historic solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Minister of Communications Mohammed Momani reiterated Jordan's steadfast and historic commitment to the Palestinian cause, underlining the Kingdom's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people during these critical times, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said "Jordan stands firm in its Arab and humanitarian duty to support our brothers in Palestine," highlighting the Kingdom's consistent efforts to advocate for justice and peace in the region.

He noted that His Majesty King Abdullah has played a central role in rallying international support for the Palestinian cause, leveraging his international stature to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reshaping international opinion on the ongoing aggression.

Momani also commended the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation for their swift humanitarian response, which included delivering aid, medical services, and field hospitals to Gaza, describing these efforts as a reflection of Jordan's longstanding and honourable position in supporting the Palestinian people.

"The Royal Jordanian Air Force and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, which sent aid to the defenceless people under bombardment, bear witness to Jordan's historic stance-one that will remain engraved in the history of humanity. Today, we continue by sending the largest convoy of aid to Gaza," he said.

The minister also called for the immediate return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and urged the international community to prioritise rebuilding efforts to ensure Palestinians' resilience on their land.

“True peace can only be achieved through justice,” Momani said, stressing the need for a political solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also expressed pride in Jordan's leadership and the solidarity of its people, urging Jordanians to continue supporting Palestine and upholding the Kingdom's historic role in championing the Palestinian cause.