Rajouri Mystery: Father Loses 5 Children, One Battles For Life

Now left with his only surviving daughter, who is critically ill, Aslam and his wife live in despair.

“I have lost three daughters and two sons in just a few days. Now, my only daughter is fighting for her life. I have nothing left but her,” he said, his voice trembling with a mix of grief and hope,” dejected Aslam said.

“I couldn't save my other children, but I'll do whatever it takes to save her,” he said, adding that her condition remains critical.

Aslam said his children were healthy until last Sunday when they began showing symptoms of minor vomiting and fever. They were rushed to the hospital, but six out of seven, including his five children and his maternal uncle, succumbed to the illness, he said.

“My daughter is still alive, but I fear I may receive news of her death any moment,” the devastated father expressed.



Aslam expressed frustration over the lack of timely support from authorities, saying that while the Deputy Commissioner and SSP visited his residence and provided some assistance, no representative from the government, especially the NC-led administration, has come forward to help.

He urged the government to expedite the investigation to identify the cause of the outbreak and take immediate action to prevent further loss of life.“I have lost everything, but I don't want others to suffer the same fate. The government must act quickly to save lives in this area,” he pleaded.

The victims of the tragedy have been identified as Nabina, Jabeena, Safeena, Zahoor Ahmad and Mohammad Maroof, along with their maternal uncle, Mohammad Yousuf. The lone surviving daughter battling for her life is Yasmeena Jan.

The outbreak has caused widespread panic in Badhaal village, with residents increasingly worried as the illness continues to claim lives, including those of children. The situation is worsening as the fatalities are not limited to a single family, leaving every household anxious about the health of its members.

The symptoms observed in victims include high fever, excessive sweating, vomiting and episodes of loss of consciousness. Despite extensive medical interventions, the precise cause of the illness remains unidentified. The doctors are treating patients symptomatically while awaiting conclusive findings.

The tragic sequence of events reportedly began on December 8, 2024, when Mohammad Fazal and his four children died. This was followed by the deaths of three children from another family, led by Mohammad Rafiq. Rafiq's pregnant wife also passed away on December 23, reportedly due to medical negligence.

J&K Police have constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mysterious deaths reported in the area over the past 45 days. The SIT is headed by Superintendent of Police (Operations) Budhal, Wajahat Hussain and includes experts from forensic medicine, toxicology, microbiology, paediatrics and pathology, as well as local police officials.

