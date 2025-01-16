Russia expresses hope for Gaza stabilization after ceasefire deal

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign representative Maria Zakharova expressed support for the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel on Thursday, emphasizing that it could pave the way for broader normalization in the region.



"We hope the implementation of this agreement will contribute to the sustainable stabilization of the situation in Gaza, create conditions for the return of all temporarily displaced persons, and enable the reconstruction of everything destroyed during the fighting," Zakharova said during a press briefing in Moscow.



Since the Gaza crisis began in the fall of 2023, Moscow has been consistent in calling for a ceasefire and for essential humanitarian aid to be delivered to those in need in the region, according to Zakharova.



She criticized the United States, saying, "Regrettably, all attempts to adopt a resolution in the UN Security Council that included these requirements were blocked by the US The Biden administration took a one-sided and overtly unconstructive stance on this issue."



Zakharova outlined key elements of the ceasefire, which is set to take effect on Sunday. Hostilities will cease across the Palestinian enclave, and Israeli forces will begin a phased withdrawal. The agreement also includes a substantial increase in the delivery of food, fuel, and medicine to Gaza's residents.



Zakharova praised Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts, while noting that the US joined the peace process at the final stage.

