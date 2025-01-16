Foreign Affairs Minister Briefs Parliamentary Committee On Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of State for Foreign Affairs and Acting Foreign Minister Nancy Namrouqa on Thursday received members of the Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Dina Bashir, to discuss the latest regional developments.

Namrouqa briefed the committee on Jordan's initiatives to address critical Arab issues, particularly the Israeli war of aggression on Gaza and the evolving situation in Syria, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

She stressed that since the outbreak of the aggression against Gaza, Jordan has actively mobilised international support to secure a ceasefire and facilitate the rapid and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave.

Namrouqa also reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Syria during its transitional period and its commitment to supporting the reconstruction of the northern neighbour and restoring its security and stability.

Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry Majed Qatarneh provided an update on the ministry's political and diplomatic efforts at home and abroad.

He outlined the improvements in consular services for expatriates that have been implemented following the Royal directives.

During their visit to the ministry's Operations Centre, the Committee was briefed by Sufian Qudah on the crisis management operations, including aid deliveries to Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, as well as evacuation operations carried out over the past year.

MP Bashir and members of the committee praised the Kingdom's efforts towards defending Palestinian rights and leading international efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza.

They also expressed their appreciation for the ministry's role in addressing regional challenges and promoting cooperation to advance national interests.