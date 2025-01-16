Lakhpati Didi Campaign Is Revolutionizing The Rural Economy: Omar

The chief minister said the Lakhpati Didi campaign is not merely a means to increase the income of mothers and sisters but a monumental initiative aimed at fortifying families and shaping future generations.

“This campaign is revolutionizing the rural economy, paving the way for progress and prosperity,” he added.

“This programme, which began during my first tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has exceeded expectations.”Who would have thought that this initiative would lead to the emergence of Lakhpati Didis in Jammu and Kashmir? And yet, here we are, witnessing incredible stories of success, perseverance and achievement,” said the Chief Minister.

He praised the women's fiscal discipline, which has garnered trust from banks and financial institutions.“Your discipline, responsibility and commitment to timely repayments have built this trust. If all sectors operate with the same level of integrity and accountability as you do, Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape would be transformed,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the transformative power of financial independence for women, saying,“When women-our mothers, sisters, and daughters-become self-reliant, the entire society benefits. It allows you to make your own decisions, shaping a future that is better for you and your families.”

He commended the quiet yet impactful progress of the Umeed Programme, stating,“This programme has done wonders, quietly and without fanfare. Where there is noise, there is often politics. But progress made in silence speaks volumes.”

The Chief Minister highlighted how the program has evolved, with many women not only achieving self-reliance but also creating job opportunities for others.“You are no longer just beneficiaries of this program; you are its leaders and torch bearers,” he said.

Acknowledging the potential of the Umeed programme to serve as a national model, he urged the replication of success stories from other states.

He also announced plans for women entrepreneurs to receive training and skill development opportunities across India, with a batch of women already scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for advanced training.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah virtually launched several key initiatives aimed at further empowering women entrepreneurs under the Umeed Programme. These included the felicitation of 11,936 LakhpatiDidis, the e-delivery of engagement orders for 650 banking correspondents and the e-inauguration of four Common Training Centres to build the capacity of potential Lakhpati Didis.

Additionally, CM witnessed e-disbursement of loans amounting to Rs 5000 lakh among 2016 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Rs 231 lakh to 165 Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) for establishing mini-custom hiring centers.

The Chief Minister also flagged off a group of women entrepreneurs deputed to the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad for advanced training.

A documentary on the Umeed Programme's journey was screened, highlighting its transformative impact. Two Lakhpati Didis shared their inspiring success stories with the audience and the Chief Minister.

The event was attended by Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Javed Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Secretary RDD & PR Aijaz Asad, Chief General Manager NABARD J&K and Mission Director JKRLM, among others.

