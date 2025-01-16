Chairman Of Organization Of War, Labor Meets With 44-Dy Patriotic War Veterans

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 14, 2025, Colonel Jalil Khalilov, the Chairman of the Organization of War, Labor, and Veterans, met with a group of veterans of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Colonel Jalilov answered the veterans' questions and spoke about the historic heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The chairman of the organization noted that in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, the courage and professionalism of Azerbaijani soldiers, the unity of our people, and the military genius of President Ilham Aliyev led our country to victory in this historic trial, liberating the occupied territories from Armenian fascists.

Colonel Jalilov thanked the veterans for their heroism in the Patriotic War and emphasized the necessity of continuing to unite closely around the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He stated that in the current post-war period, maintaining our unity and supporting the President's every call is the main guarantor of future successes.

After the meeting, the veterans were familiarized with the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans, and visited the corners dedicated to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Membership cards were presented to the veterans who joined the organization.