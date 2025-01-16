Chairman Of Organization Of War, Labor Meets With 44-Dy Patriotic War Veterans
1/16/2025
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
On January 14, 2025, Colonel Jalil Khalilov, the Chairman of the
Organization of War, Labor, and armed forces Veterans, met with a
group of veterans of the 44-day Patriotic War,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Colonel Jalilov answered the veterans'
questions and spoke about the historic heroism demonstrated by the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic
War.
The chairman of the organization noted that in the 44-day
Patriotic War of 2020, the courage and professionalism of
Azerbaijani soldiers, the unity of our people, and the military
genius of President Ilham Aliyev led our country to victory in this
historic trial, liberating the occupied territories from Armenian
fascists.
Colonel Jalilov thanked the veterans for their heroism in the
Patriotic War and emphasized the necessity of continuing to unite
closely around the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He stated
that in the current post-war period, maintaining our unity and
supporting the President's every call is the main guarantor of
future successes.
After the meeting, the veterans were familiarized with the
Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans, and visited
the corners dedicated to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Membership
cards were presented to the veterans who joined the
organization.
