Defense Forces Stop Convoy Of Russian Vehicles Moving Toward Ukrainian Border

1/16/2025 8:13:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards, together with the Defense Forces, stopped a convoy of Russian vehicles moving toward the state border of Ukraine in one of the areas of active hostilities.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was released.

As a result of the joint work, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and damaged at least one armored personnel carrier.

Video: Telegram of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Read also: Germany hands over nearly 100 vehicles to Ukraine's National Guard and National Polic

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the south, border guards hit a Russian boat with its crew.

MENAFN16012025000193011044ID1109097670


UkrinForm

