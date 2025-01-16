Defense Forces Stop Convoy Of Russian Vehicles Moving Toward Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards, together with the Defense Forces, stopped a convoy of Russian moving toward the state border of Ukraine in one of the areas of active hostilities.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a was released.

As a result of the joint work, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and damaged at least one armored personnel carrier.

Video: Telegram of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the south, border guards hit a Russian boat with its crew.