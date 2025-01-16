Defense Forces Stop Convoy Of Russian Vehicles Moving Toward Ukrainian Border
Date
1/16/2025 8:13:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards, together with the Defense Forces, stopped a convoy of Russian vehicles moving toward the state border of Ukraine in one of the areas of active hostilities.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was released.
As a result of the joint work, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and damaged at least one armored personnel carrier.
Video: Telegram of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Read also: Germany
hands over nearly 100 vehicles to Ukraine's National Guard and National Polic
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the south, border guards hit a Russian boat with its crew.
MENAFN16012025000193011044ID1109097670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.