TCL Showcases Innovative Display Technology And Brand Initiatives At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the entrance, visitors are greeted by a spectacular giant TV robot constructed from various TCL television models, creating a striking visual representation of the company's technological prowess. The centerpiece of TCL's TV lineup is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, the 115'' QM891G. Along with Q85 Soundbar, it is showcased as the perfect companion for large TVs with immersive performance.

TCL's innovative product lineup extends beyond displays. The award-winning NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, an evolution of the brand's full-color electronic paper display technology, debuts in the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet, with plans to expand to mobile phones. The company also introduces TCL Ai Me, the world's first modular AI companion robot, featuring a charming lifelike aesthetic and a detachable space capsule base that seamlessly blends companionship with smart living.

In home appliances, the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner redefines cooling with its liftable Fresh Air Inlet and smart voice control capabilities. The TCL FREE BUILT-IN Refrigerator transforms modern kitchens with its sleek design and cutting-edge food preservation technologies, while the P680 Washer-Dryer Set offers stackable solutions with anti-wrinkle technology for optimal garment care.

TCL CSOT, the company's display technology arm, demonstrates its comprehensive innovation capabilities across multiple technology breakthroughs. Under its APEX technology brand that focuses on Amazing – Pleasant Display Experience, Protective – Reliable Vision Health, Eco-friendly Sustainable Green and Low Carbon and unlimited future imagination (X), the company showcases its First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED Professional Display (21.6"). In the automotive sector, TCL CSOT unveils cutting-edge smart cockpit solutions including the Brightest Micro LED Panoramic HUD (10.25"), alongside innovative solutions like the Curved Wood-Infused Display (Dual 23.6") with ultra-narrow 1mm gap, demonstrating its leadership in next-generation display technology.

The exhibition space seamlessly integrates TCL's brand initiatives - TCLArt and TCLGreen - with cutting-edge technology, creating an immersive experience that reflects TCL's commitment to combining technology with humanistic values. These initiatives underscore TCL's brand strategy of "Be Global, Be Caring, Be Tech," which guides the company's approach to product development and market engagement. The TCLArt zone features the "Light and Shadow" installation, where TCL's A300 Series TVs with advanced AG POL technology display masterpieces from the 19th and early 20th centuries, while offering AI-powered art creation capabilities. In the TCLGreen zone, an award-winning sculpture crafted from over 1,000 upcycled circuit boards demonstrates TCL's environmental commitment, which is further validated by the company's improved sustainability performance score in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), achieving 39 points in 2024 with a 29% rise in industry ranking.

In the innovation zone, RayNeo introduces its latest AR glasses, the RayNeo X3 Pro Smart Glasses, which marks the arrival of the true AR era. With built-in computing power, the model eliminates the need for external devices, delivering enhanced performance in a compact, streamlined design.

TCL, an acronym for "The Creative Life", encapsulates the essence of creativity as it permeates every facet of our lives. Creativity blossoms in an environment of empowerment. It is the vital force that inspires the smallest and biggest aspects of life. TCL always puts people first, using technology to drive creativity, to transform the world, and to empower lives.

