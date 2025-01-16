Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 34 Enemy Drones, Another 18 Disappear From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 34 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones on the night of January 16. Another 18 UAVs were lost from tracking.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of January 16, 2025 (from 20.00 on January 15), the enemy attacked with 55 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk,” the report says.

As of 09:00, 34 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

As noted, several UAVs hit a farm in the Chernihiv region. In addition, falling debris from downed drones damaged private houses in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

As many as 18 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without negative consequences).

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups repelled that enemy air attack.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine intercepted and shot down 30 missiles and 47 enemy UAVs on the night of January 15.

Photo: Air Force