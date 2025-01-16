Emirates Boosts Madagascar Flights To Meet Robust Travel Demand

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Following Emirates' successful launch to Madagascar in September 2024, the airline will introduce additional flights to the island nation, boosting its schedule from four to six-weekly services, starting 2 April 2025. The expanded schedule between Dubai and Antananarivo, linked via Mahe, will operate on all days except Mondays.

The boost in operations, in response to strong demand for its passenger services between the capital city and Dubai, was announced at a press held by Madagascar's of Transport, Ministry of Tourism, and Emirates in Antananarivo on January 15.

The move reinforces the airline's commitment to support Madagascar's tourism ambitions to accommodate more leisure visitors and promote the island destination to global audiences.

According to Madagascar's Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Viviane Dewa the arrival of Emirates has been a breath of fresh air for the country's tourism sector. Madagascar targets one million tourists by 2028.

To meet seasonal demand, Emirates recently increased its services for a temporary period, from four to five weekly flights and the new frequency represents a significant boost to its operations and capacity on the route.

Emirates has supported Madagascar's tourism agenda by promoting it as a top leisure destination to its global network of tour operators. Its efforts have included planning familiarization trips for 32 of its top travel agencies from major feeder markets to visit the island. Amongst the island's main attractions, Madagascar is home to three UNESCO world heritage sites and is celebrated for its thriving biodiversity.

With the boost to services to Madagascar, Emirates' flights aboard the Boeing 777 aircraft allow additional cargo capacity for imports and exports, with the ability to uplift up to 20 tons of cargo per flight in the aircraft's bellyhold.

