Special Uniform For Emirates Premium And VIP Passengers Services Team

Dubai: Emirates has officially debuted a new uniform designed for its Premium and VIP Passenger Services team, who are responsible for the seamless transfer of Premium and VIP personnel as they arrive to Dubai or transit through Dubai International Airport.



Designed in-house by Emirates' uniform standards team, there are 3 different variations of the uniform – a stylish A-line skirt suit for ladies, a chic pant suit for ladies, and a tailored 3-piece suit for gentlemen.



In the VIP Passenger Services ladies uniform – fans will notice a red pleat in the A-line skirt, allowing the busy Ambassadors to walk comfortably around the vast airport, and a red leather belt at the waist adding a stylish touch. The menswear is tailored to perfection and made to measure for each Ambassador, featuring a jacket, pants and waistcoat, accented with a red pocket square and muted tie.

The 145-strong team at Emirates have been meticulously trained to handle high profile VIP passengers, as well as Premium First-Class connecting passengers at Dubai International Airport, offering their exceptional service and hospitality to more than 150,000 Premium and VIP passengers annually.

VIP Passengers departing Dubai, flying into Dubai and transiting through can include all kinds of dignitaries and heads of state from members of Royal families worldwide, Presidents and Former Presidents, international Ministers, Ambassadors, celebrities and public personalities, athletes and actors, and even globally recognised influencers and vloggers as well as regular VIP travel which occurs throughout the year.

The VIP team focuses on managing pick-ups, drop-offs, check-in, airport transportation, lounge access and departures, connections and arrival formalities for VIP passengers, ensuring their journey is as smooth as possible with privacy and security as high priority.



