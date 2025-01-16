Bengaluru Engineer Tracks Career Journey In Excel Sheets, Reaches 50 LPA From ₹5,400 A Month: Here's How He Did It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru-based engineer Pradeep Kumar Saini's professional journey is a remarkable testament to resilience and determination. The techie saw his IIT-JEE dream get shattered. He even failed to secure a nice job during campus placement drives. But now he is earning a handsome salary package of ₹50 lakh per annum.

Career Coach and YouTuber Pradeep Kumar Saini shared his career story in an Instagram post. In the end, he also shared the magic mantra to his success, where Excel sheets played a crucial role.

Failure to crack IIT JEE entrance exam

In his social media post, Saini listed out major failures in his life, which were followed by an upward trajectory in his career path. Like every engineering aspirant, Saini had thought of studying in India's most premiere engineering college, Indian Institute of Technology. But his dream was shattered when he failed to secure admission to IIT or even NITs after school.

After pursuing engineering at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, he struggled during campus placement and wasn't able to secure a job with tech giants like Wipro, TCS, or Infosys. Later, he started his career as a web developer.

Remained jobless during COVID

Saini's career reached its lowest point during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was jobless for over three months. Before that, he worked at ShopClues with a salary of 8 LPA. After staying unemployed for months, he managed to secure another job with a pay package of ₹50 lakh per annum at Zee .

What fueled his career trajectory?

After sharing his professional journey, Pradeep Saini shared the key factors that he has never forgotten throughout his career.

He never gave up during tough times and always tried to upskill himself and expand his domains.