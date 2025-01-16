A Study Of Generative AI In Talent Management, Q4 2024: Key Considerations For HR Practitioners To Maximize Genai's Organizational Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Use Cases of GenAI Enhance Decision-Making and Employee Experience in HR

This analysis provides insights into the overarching shifts and potential for GenAI deployments.

The human resources function faces significant disruption as artificial intelligence (AI) technologies mature. While the chief human resources officer organization has been adopting digital technologies to drive greater integration, automate processes, and improve workflows, Generative AI (GenAI) now offers the potential to create a transformative impact.

GenAI creates opportunities to drive greater productivity and deliver personalization in employee interactions, resulting in a better employee experience. By evaluating priority use cases applicable to the organization and harnessing the full spectrum of GenAI applications, leaders can enable a transformative change that ensures strategic insights, effective decision-making, cost optimization, and enhanced employee experience.

While the GenAI integrated technology landscape will have a significantly positive impact on organizations to create a strategic advantage, human resources practitioners and IT teams need to ensure they focus on a broad spectrum of considerations for effective deployments.

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI (GenAI) Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Strategic Priority: Driving Better Talent Strategies

HR Organizations Increasingly Leveraging Digital Technologies

GenAI Driving a Paradigm Shift in Digital Capabilities

The GenAI Disruption GenAI: A Key Disruptive Technology for Enterprises

GenAI in Talent Management



GenAI to Create Significant Value for the HR Organization and Stakeholders

Drivers for GenAI Implementation

VAs to Create Significant Value for Organizations to Enable Better Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Operational Efficiency

Assessing the Impact of VAs

Rapidly Evolving VAs' Landscape to be Pivotal in Value Creation for Employee Experience

HR Functions Increasingly Embracing GenAI

GenAI's Degree of Disruption Analysis

Recruitment and Talent Acquisition

Employee Onboarding and Engagement

Learning, Development, and Training

Performance Management

HR Operations Way Forward

Companies to Action



Company to Action: Workday Company to Action: Infosys

Ecosystem Trend

Trend: AI Integration and Ecosystem Partnerships to Strengthen Value Proposition

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Generative AI Implementation Services

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

