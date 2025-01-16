A Study Of Generative AI In Talent Management, Q4 2024: Key Considerations For HR Practitioners To Maximize Genai's Organizational Impact
Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Talent Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides insights into the overarching shifts and potential for GenAI deployments.
The human resources function faces significant disruption as artificial intelligence (AI) technologies mature. While the chief human resources officer organization has been adopting digital technologies to drive greater integration, automate processes, and improve workflows, Generative AI (GenAI) now offers the potential to create a transformative impact.
GenAI creates opportunities to drive greater productivity and deliver personalization in employee interactions, resulting in a better employee experience. By evaluating priority use cases applicable to the organization and harnessing the full spectrum of GenAI applications, leaders can enable a transformative change that ensures strategic insights, effective decision-making, cost optimization, and enhanced employee experience.
While the GenAI integrated technology landscape will have a significantly positive impact on organizations to create a strategic advantage, human resources practitioners and IT teams need to ensure they focus on a broad spectrum of considerations for effective deployments.
Key Topics Covered
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Generative AI (GenAI) Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Key Strategic Priority: Driving Better Talent Strategies HR Organizations Increasingly Leveraging Digital Technologies GenAI Driving a Paradigm Shift in Digital Capabilities The GenAI Disruption GenAI: A Key Disruptive Technology for Enterprises
GenAI in Talent Management
GenAI to Create Significant Value for the HR Organization and Stakeholders Drivers for GenAI Implementation VAs to Create Significant Value for Organizations to Enable Better Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Operational Efficiency Assessing the Impact of VAs Rapidly Evolving VAs' Landscape to be Pivotal in Value Creation for Employee Experience HR Functions Increasingly Embracing GenAI GenAI's Degree of Disruption Analysis Recruitment and Talent Acquisition Employee Onboarding and Engagement Learning, Development, and Training Performance Management HR Operations Way Forward
Companies to Action
Company to Action: Workday Company to Action: Infosys
Ecosystem Trend
Trend: AI Integration and Ecosystem Partnerships to Strengthen Value Proposition
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Generative AI Implementation Services
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps
List of Exhibits
