Cyble Recognized In Extended Threat Intelligence Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cyble, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been named among notable vendors in the Q1 2025 Forrester report on Extended Threat Intelligence Service Providers (ETISPs ). For Cyble, this recognition underscores its innovation and leadership in delivering actionable threat intelligence that empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats.

The Forrester's report highlights the critical role of extended threat intelligence service providers in enabling organizations to protect brand reputation, improve risk management, and facilitate strategic decision-making.

“This recognition underscores our mission to deliver innovative threat intelligence solutions that empower organizations to mitigate risks and make informed strategic decisions,” said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble.“At Cyble, we are committed to proactive security and continuous innovation in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Our vision is to make cybersecurity seamless and integral-enabling true freedom in the exchange of information, ideas, and connections. This commitment drives our holistic 360-degree approach to threat intelligence, encompassing CSPM, Physical Security Intelligence, Executive Monitoring, Deepfake Detection, and more.”

In the ETISPs report, Cyble highlighted the top three extended use cases that clients prioritize when selecting its services. These include:



Identify Impersonations of Company Resources .

Enable Threat Hunting and Modeling Identify exposed proprietary information and IP

Cyble's AI-driven threat intelligence helps organizations focus on critical threats, enhance incident response, and accelerate attack remediation. These capabilities ensure customers are equipped to face today's challenges and tomorrow's cyber risks.

About Cyble

Cyble is an award-winning cybersecurity organization dedicated to helping enterprises, governments, and individuals protect their digital ecosystems. By leveraging AI, ML, and extended threat intelligence expertise, Cyble offers comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposures, weaknesses, and targets.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, U.S., Cyble has a global presence with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Europe, UK, and India.

