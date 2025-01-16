Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Achieves Remarkable 188% Membership Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva , a leader in culturally responsive care solutions, today announced a significant 188% growth in membership, increasing to 30,257 members as of January 2025 (up from 10,500 in January 2024). The milestone highlights Astiva's position as a trusted provider of innovative tailored to diverse communities.

“Growing from 10,000 to over 30,000 members reflects the trust and confidence our communities have placed in Astiva Health,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO.“This achievement validates our commitment to delivering culturally sensitive health care solutions that meet the unique needs of our members. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue enhancing our services to improve overall member well-being.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva is a leader in culturally responsive health care solutions, committed to bridging health care gaps for diverse and underserved populations. With a focus on delivering personalized care, Astiva empowers its members through innovative MAPD health plans, strategic partnerships and multilingual resources. Serving over 30,000 members across California, Astiva is redefining health care accessibility and equity through community integration and culturally tailored care. To learn more, visit

