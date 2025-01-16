Saif Ali Khan’S Stabbing Case: Celebrities Express Shock, Wish For Actor’S Speedy Recovery

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) A string of Indian personalities such as Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Bhatt and Kunal Kohli have expressed their shock after that star Saif Ali Khan was during an attempted burglary at his residence, sustaining six stab wounds.

Jr NTR, who worked with Saif in the film“Devara: Part 1” took to and shared a picture with the Nawab.

He captioned the image:“Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

Star Chiranjeevi Konidela shared that he is“deeply disturbed” by the news of the attack on Saif.

“Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery, he wrote.

"Shocking & Scary incident. Praying for Saif's speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan," wrote filmmaker Kunal Kohli on X, formerly called Twitter.

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt talked about“Law and Order”.

"Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?"

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wished Saif“get well soon”.

He wrote:“My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan”.

Saif was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 4.00 a.m.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station.

An intruder sneaked into Saif's house while he was sleeping with his family, according to police. A scuffle broke out between the actor and the intruder after he attempted to barge in, police confirmed. Later, the intruder allegedly attacked the actor six times and fled the crime scene.