Palestinians Celebrate Ceasefire Deal After 467 Days In War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Thousands of Palestinians took to streets in Gaza Strip to cheer the ceasefire deal reached by Hamas movement and the Israeli authorities after 467-day wartime.

The agreement on pause to fighting in Gaza and phased release of hostages was announced by mediators earlier Wednesday; it will take effect on Sunday.

Crowds of jubilant Gazans set off fireworks and shouted slogans celebrating a glimpse of hope for ending the prolonged suffering of the civilians trapped in fighting.

Mo'tasem Tafish, a civilian displaced from northern Gaza, expressed hope for returning to his home.

In statements to KUNA, he said he hopes that life will return to normal and peace and security will be restored across the Strip.

Younes Alian, another IDP, wished to go back to his home in Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, which was hard hit by the Israeli occupation forces.

Alian's home and almost all buildings in the camp were reduced to debris in the brutal bombardment.

He said he was looking forward to returning to his home to recover his brother's body from under debris.

Yasser Owaidha, a wounded civilian, said he hopes for reopening of Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to get access to medical treatment as all health facilities in Gaza were damaged by the Israeli occupation forces.

He aspires for resumption of humanitarian aid delivery to meet the needs of scores of starving people across the Strip.

The brutal Israeli aggression on the Strip left nearly 60,000 civilian martyrs and missing people, and more than 100,000 wounded persons, besides destroying 80 percent of civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools. (end)

