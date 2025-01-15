GUESS JEANS Launches In India In Partnership With Tata Cliq

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

~This long-term partnership aims to expand Guess Jeans retail presence in India through physical stores and digital storefronts, thus supporting omnichannel growth for the brand~

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guess? Inc., which operates the GUESS brand in India under its subsidiary, Guess? India

Pvt Ltd, will launch GUESS JEANS, a California-based denim lifestyle brand, in the country through a strategic long-term franchise partnership with Tata Group's multi-category platform, Tata CLiQ (Tata UniStore Limited).

As part of this partnership, Tata CLiQ will be the official retailer for GUESS JEANS in India, expanding their retail presence through brick-and-mortar stores along with digital storefronts, thus building an omnichannel presence for the brand.

Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer at Guess Inc., conceived and launched the brand GUESS JEANS. Known for its quality, style, and commitment to sustainability, GUESS JEANS is poised to captivate the discerning Indian consumer. The brand's partnership with Tata CLiQ ensures a seamless shopping experience, enabling fashion-forward individuals to effortlessly access the latest collections.

The partnership between GUESS JEANS and Tata CLiQ will play a crucial role in expanding distribution channels, supporting GUESS JEANS' strategy to roll out its network of stores nationwide. This expansion marks a significant milestone, not just for GUESS JEANS but also for the GUESS? Inc business.

Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer, Guess Inc.,

said, "As the next step in our global growth initiative for GUESS JEANS, we expect a rapidly expanding and prosperous partnership with Tata CLiQ, which is part of the Tata Group in India. Our brand's legacy, heritage, and innovative outlook on denim, paired with the local knowledge and expertise of Tata Group, ensure a strong and enduring partnership. GUESS JEANS will complement and create significant incremental growth in India for the GUESS? Inc portfolio by targeting a new customer with accessible pricing, a casual aesthetic, and a modern communication strategy. We are confident that the reimagined GUESS JEANS brand, accompanied by our innovative GUESS AIRWASHTM technology, has long-term potential within the Indian market."

Commenting about this partnership, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ , said, "At Tata CLiQ, our mission is to partner with renowned global brands that align with the aspirations and needs of consumers in the country. We are thrilled to be the preferred partner of GUESS JEANS for their India launch. With our shared vision of bringing trendy merchandise and innovative shopping experiences to consumers, at Tata CLiQ, we are committed to offering an elevated brand experience across different channels. We look forward to building and growing the brand by strategically bolstering its omnichannel presence across the country."

Founded in the casual ease at the heart of the Californian lifestyle, GUESS JEANS refines wardrobe classics central to the brands heritage, focusing on seasonless core styles from outerwear and knitwear to denim. The brand offers a diverse range of denim styles for both men and women. From classic straight-leg jeans to contemporary skinny fits, each piece embodies the brand's signature blend of timeless appeal and modern edge.

GUESS JEANS reconnects with the essence of the brand that changed the culture of denim. The timeless proposal reimagines and refines the authentic West Coast wardrobe epitomised by GUESS through contemporary values and vision. When the Marciano brothers founded GUESS in 1981, they brought to fashion the stone washing process that would transform the face of denim forever. Its modern-day counterpart, GUESS AIRWASHTM

is the future of denim: a cutting-edge technology that recreates the stone washed look through a sustainable lens.

In 2024, Nicolai Marciano and GUESS JEANS worked with Jeanologia to reinvent the mechanics of the brand's own making, creating the innovative and sustainable GUESS AIRWASHTM

technology. GUESS AIRWASHTM

largely replaces the water used in stone washing with air and bubbles. The practice – which also eliminates the use of pumice stones – significantly decreases the water and energy consumption of stone washing.

GUESS JEANS encompasses a complete wardrobe with GUESS AIRWASHTM

denim as its focal point.

About Guess? Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim,

handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 28, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,015 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 544 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 28, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit .

About GUESS JEANS

GUESS JEANS is an American west coast lifestyle brand rooted in a 40-year denim legacy. Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS embodies the next era of denim fashion, with a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge innovation. GUESS JEANS offers a full line of core basics focusing on denim that encapsulates the timeless essence of GUESS, seamlessly blending the brand's rich heritage with a contemporary perspective. As of 3rd June 2024, GUESS JEANS is available on GUESSJEANS, in an all new fleet of GUESS JEANS stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners.

Join the GUESS JEANS community: @GUESSJEANS #GUESSJEANS

About Jeanologia

Since 1994, Jeanologia's mission has been to create an ethical, sustainable, and eco-efficient textile industry. The company collaborates closely with brands, retailers, and their suppliers on their transformative journey. Jeanologia offers disruptive technologies, innovative software, and a new operational model. Their groundbreaking solutions, including laser technology, G2 ozone, Dancing Box, e-flow, and H2Zero, have revolutionized the textile industry,

providing limitless design and garment finishing possibilities. These advancements not only reduce costs but also conserve water, energy, and chemicals, ensuring zero pollution. Today, Jeanologia encourages all textile industry stakeholders to get behind their Mission Zero: dehydrate and detoxify the jean industry. jeanologia

About Tata UniStore Limited (TUL):

Tata UniStore Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Digital Pvt Limited and part of the Tata Group, spearheads the group's flagship multi-category e-commerce initiative, Tata CLiQ. Operating under Tata UniStore Limited, Tata CLiQ encompasses two distinct verticals: Tata CLiQ Fashion, an omnichannel marketplace, specialising in fashion, lifestyle, and beauty via Tata CLiQ Palette, and Tata CLiQ Luxury, dedicated to the luxury segment. Each platform features a curated selection of products spanning fashion, luxury, and beauty from renowned global and Indian brands. With pan-India access, technology-driven innovations, and consumer-centric policies, these platforms deliver a seamless and delightful shopping experience.

