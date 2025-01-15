EL PASO, TEXAS REALTOR® BETH SIERRA EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Beth SierraEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beth Sierra is an astute, intellectually charming professional at Sierra Realty TX in El Paso, Texas. She is also a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant.Beth was born in Eugene, Oregon, and joined the United States Air Force at the tender age of 16, on the Delayed Enlistment Program. After graduating from Willamette High School, she went to Basic Training in San Antonio TX, and then to Technical School at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, where she trained to be a munitions loader. Her first Duty Station was at Anderson AFB in Guam where she loaded weapons on the B-52 during her 15-month tour, before transferring to Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina, continuing to load munitions on the A-10.Beth deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm/ Desert Shield, known as the Gulf War. She says,“I was working at the unfinished King Fahd International Airport, because it had a runway that the A-10 could launch from. At times it was scary due to SCUD missile attacks and really, the unknown. But it was amazing to load the A-10 as it has an impressive GAU-8 guns that according to the news, struck fear into the hearts of the Iraqi soldiers, as it was primarily tasked to strike and take out the Iraqi tanks.”Beth returned to Myrtle Beach AFB, but the years of pushing thousand-pound ammo trailers, mine clips, and opening bomb bay doors set in.“It took a toll on me. My knees got bad, and I was feeling the pain.”Beth went to Keesler AFB in Mississippi to retrain as a Command-and-Control specialist. Her first base in her new career was McChord AFB in Washington where she communicated with aircraft both on the ground and in the air to provide pertinent and urgent information. She also processed emergency action messages from headquarters to set the base on alert or report major incidents and managed daily operational notifications for the base commander. She says,“It was stressful, as we were responsible for maintaining and reporting the safety of the base and its aircrews; we were always on high alert.”Despite the long hours, she advanced in rank and earned two Associate Degrees in Applied Science, taking night classes Beth then relocated to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and later Ft. Bragg, North Carolina with the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) which provides Special Operations Forces for worldwide deployment. During this time, she also earned her Bachelor's Degree in Math and Science by taking remote classes.Beth then moved to Lajes Field, Terciera Island, Azores, where she was the Superintendent of the Command Post. She says,“I found the people to be very nice, warm, and accepting of us. We lived on a small, beautiful, windy, island. One of the highlights of my time there included working closely with the local officials to develop several written memorandums of agreement between the US Air Force and the Azores (the Portuguese Government). The countries worked very well together, and I was honored to assist in cementing the use of resources and management of the airfield”.The Azores is a major stopping point for U.S. Military Aircraft flying between the US and Europe, as aircraft must either stop or be supplied with crucial in-flight re-fueling, which is very costly. Beth then moved to Aviano Air Base, in the Southern Carnic Alps in Italy.“I was here such a short, time but this was my favorite location, to actually live in. The people, the food, and the location were ideal”. She then relocated again, to Geilenkirchen, NATO Air Base in Germany.“I was so honored and impressed to work with and supervise amazing Military personnel from 8 different countries. I also worked daily with others from up to 13 countries. This was really the highlight of my career.” Beth also completed her Master's Degree in International Relations.While in Geilenkirchen, Beth deployed to Afghanistan to work with the US Joint Logistics Command alongside Army, Navy, and Air Force members where she was a Battle Captain, coordinating ground units supplying US operating locations and convoys and kept leadership apprised of attacks on forces and supplies.After leaving Germany, she was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, as the Command Post Superintendent for this USAF Special Operations Command base (this is where she also ran her first Marathon in less than 3 hours 45 minutes). Shortly after settling in, she earned a promotion to Chief Master Sergeant and was selected to represent the USAF as the liaison to, and instructor at the US Army Sergeants' Major Academy at Fort Bliss TX. It was here that she taught a nine-month-long course in English, Writing, and Leadership skills, including Air Force roles and responsibilities and many other Army-specific courses. This Academy hosts not only the United States Army but, future Sergeants' Major of many countries.“I was honored to mentor and teach the first Female Sergeant Major of the country of Jordan”.Beth retired from the Military after 24 years of service. After retiring, Beth became a Real Estate Agent with her husband, Vince. Together, they own Sierra Realty TX in El Paso, Texas, which she loves. She says, "I love and understand the stress that Military Families endure during a PCS. I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I am passionate about assisting Military Members during their journey, and their need to find a house at a moment's notice. I know how important it is, and I am there for them 100%.”Beth and her husband, Vince, have 4 wonderful, grown, children, Jaden, Karsten, Curtis, and William. They are excited and well-prepared to serve those who are moving to El Paso, Texas, and Ft. Bliss.For more information about“Military Friendly Agent” Beth Sierra, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

