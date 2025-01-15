Space Force Association Honors 2024 Annual Military Spacepower Excellence Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) proudly announces the winners of its 2024 Annual Military Spacepower Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding effort and leadership across the military in the space community.These prestigious awards were presented during the Spacepower Conference, a premier event focused on advancing the space domain and recognizing individuals and teams driving its progress.2024 Award RecipientsSpacePower Visionary Leadership Award:The Spacepower Visionary Leadership Award is bestowed upon a national leader in the space domain, whose singular vision and strategic acumen has directly shaped America's ability to protect the security of the domain, guaranteeing the future prosperity of America and her allies.This award also recognizes that leader's ability to motivate and inspire others both inside and external to the space community..General Stephen N. Whiting, US Space Command, CommanderMilitary Awards:The SFA annual awards recognize officers, enlisted members, and civilian personnel from the Space Force, as well as from the Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard, in three categories for Space Operations, Cyber Operations, and Intel Operations.Military – Active DutySpace Operations.Officer: Maj Ronald Nguyen, HQ USSF.Enlisted: MSgt Alfredo Frausto, STARCOM.Civilian: Michael Cramer, STARCOMCyber Operations.Officer: Maj Nico Gigante, NRO.Enlisted: MSgt Amber Tiamzon, S4S.Civilian: Alec J. Buchanan, STARCOMIntelligence Operations.Officer: Maj Chris Poje, SPACEFOREUR-AR.Enlisted: MSgt Nichole Coffey, HQ USSF.Civilian: Stanley Burns, NSICMilitary – GuardSpace Operations.Officer: Capt Wade Overton, 114th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron.Enlisted: SSgt Jason Capostagno, 22d Command & Control SquadronCyber Operations.Officer: 1Lt Derek Sallis, 138 EWS, 233d Space Group.Enlisted: SSgt Alen Tabrizi, 138 EWS, 233d Space GroupIntelligence Operations.Officer: Capt My-Randa Quinata, 109 EWS, Hawaii Air National Guard.Enlisted: SSgt Curtis Grady, 222d Command & Control SquadronThe Space Force Association extends its heartfelt congratulations to all honorees for their exceptional achievements and dedication to advancing space operations, cybersecurity, and intelligence capabilities.Learn MoreFor more information about the award recipients or the Spacepower Conference, visit or email ....About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

