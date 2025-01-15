Partisans Discover New Occupants Positions In Crimea: Preparing Fire Points, EW Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, agents of the ATESH movement have identified new defensive positions set up by the Russian forces near the settlement of Fedorivka. The occupiers are equipping these positions with electronic warfare (EW) systems and preparing fire points to counter UAVs.

The information was reported by partisans on their Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The frequency of successful Ukrainian drone strikes on military targets has compelled Russian forces in Crimea to strengthen their air defense capabilities,” the post reads.

Despite efforts to camouflage these positions, local residents have observed checkpoints, military movements, and equipment in previously inconspicuous areas. Such developments attract the attention of partisans.

In

Partisans have provided detailed coordinates and information about these positions, movements, and weaponry to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces have increased the deployment of air defense systems near military facilities in Crimea.