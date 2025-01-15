Russian Shelling Of Lvove In Kherson Region Leaves Man Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian army shelled Lvove in the Kherson region with artillery, leaving a man wounded.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 61-year-old man suffered injuries from the shelling while he was on the street. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg,” the report says.
The victim was taken to hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka. A 49-year-old civilian was wounded near a pharmacy, and two more people who had been wounded in the village the day before also sought medical assistance.
