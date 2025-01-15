Russian Shelling Of Lvove In Kherson Region Leaves Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday afternoon, the Russian shelled Lvove in the Kherson region with artillery, leaving a man wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 61-year-old man suffered injuries from the shelling while he was on the street. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg,” the report says.

Civilian as enemy shellsdistrict with drones and artillery today

The victim was taken to hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 15, Russian shelled the village of Bilozerka. A 49-year-old civilian was wounded near a pharmacy, and two more people who had been wounded in the village the day before also sought medical assistance.

Illustrative photo