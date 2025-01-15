Industrial Staffing Services: Bridging The Gap As Manufacturing Faces A Silver Tsunami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Source One specializes in outsourced recruiting for temporary staffing and temp-to-hire services in the and light industrial sectors.

A recent survey found that retaining and attracting quality workers is one of the top challenges facing the manufacturing industry.

- Source One StaffingST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 25 percent of the U.S. manufacturing workforce is age 55 or older, a demographic reality that signals a labor shortage for the nation's fifth-largest employer. A recent survey found that retaining and attracting quality workers is one of the top challenges facing the manufacturing industry.In cities serviced by Source One Staffing , the aging workforces in the manufacturing sectors of Dallas, St. Louis, and Chicago are a significant concern, with an unprecedented number of workers expected to retire in the coming years.DallasThe Dallas manufacturing sector is currently experiencing significant job growth, with an increase of approximately 2.6 percent in employment for 2024, surpassing the national average. However, a critical challenge looms as many current employees are aging out of the workforce, leading to a pressing need for younger workers to fill these roles. Employers afraid to overstaff, are relying on temporary labor pools and the services of outsourced recruiting to fill roles, but that may not be enough. Reports suggest that the manufacturing industry could face a shortage of nearly 1.9 million workers by 2033 if the talent gap is not fully addressed, highlighting the urgency for initiatives aimed at attracting and training younger individuals in this vital sector.St. LouisThe St. Louis manufacturing sector is facing a critical need for younger workers as many current employees are aging out of the workforce. Over the past decade, the region has seen a significant decline in industrial staffing numbers, with a 19 percent in manufacturing workers drop since 2012. This trend is exacerbated by a lower birthrate, which is contributing to a shrinking pool of new talent entering the industry.Reports indicate that a substantial portion of the existing manufacturing workforce is nearing retirement, creating an urgent demand for younger individuals to step into these roles. Without a concerted effort to attract and train new workers, the manufacturing sector in St. Louis risks facing severe labor shortages that could hinder its growth and competitiveness in the future.ChicagoAs of early 2024, approximately 416,500 people are employed in manufacturing within the Chicago metropolitan area, which represents about 10% of the workforce. The largest age group in Chicago's workforce is between 25-44 years, but a significant portion of the manufacturing workforce is aging, with many workers approaching retirement age now and through the next decade.This aging trend raises concerns about a potential skills gap, as many experienced workers approach retirement, without a sufficient influx of younger talent to replace them. Employers are cautiously using temp-to-hire services to fill spots, but that may not be enough. The lack of new entrants into the manufacturing field could hinder innovation and productivity, making it imperative for employers to implement strategies aimed at attracting and training younger workers to ensure the sector's sustainability and growth in the future.Create a Future-Ready Workforce Before the Last Shift EndsTrends indicate a significant portion of the manufacturing workforce in all three cities is nearing retirement. To strategically plan for workforce development and talent acquisition, with looming worker shortages due to an aging workforce, manufacturers can find qualified candidates by working with a local staffing company that specializes in manufacturing staffing services, to:1. Develop comprehensive Workforce Development Strategies. Manufacturers need to implement effective strategies that address the challenges posed by an aging workforce. This includes:. Inclusive Job Design: Redesign roles to accommodate older workers' capabilities to help retain experienced employees while attracting new talent. This approach not only enhances job satisfaction but also leverages the skills of older workers.. Upskilling and Reskilling: Invest in training programs to upskill existing employees. This helps bridge the skills gap created by technological advancements and prepares the workforce for future demands.2. Create Talent Acquisition Strategies. To attract younger generations and fill the gaps left by retiring workers, manufacturers should:. Enhance Employer Branding: Highlight a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and career development makes companies more appealing to younger job seekers.. Utilize Multigenerational Teams: Encourage collaboration between different age groups to foster innovation and improve productivity.3. Adapt to Trends: Staffing companies can help manufacturers stay ahead of trends such as skill-targeted staffing and contingent workforce models. By leveraging workforce analytics, they can assist manufacturers in making informed decisions about talent acquisition and retention strategies.Industrial staffing companies, such as Source One Staffing, play a crucial role for manufacturers aiming to navigate changes in workforce demographics. By providing training, establishing talent pipelines, and adapting to industry trends, these companies can greatly enhance workforce development initiatives. A proactive staffing partner can cultivate a skilled labor pool and implement strategies for knowledge transfer, including mentorship programs, to effectively address demographic shifts.

