Trade And Social Affairs Ministers Discuss Enhancing Price Monitoring

1/15/2025 3:03:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Kuwait, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al-Ajeel, and the Minister of Social Affairs and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amal Al-Huwaila, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss joint cooperation in enhancing price monitoring and developing the strategic stockpile.
The Ministry of Commerce told KUNA that during the meeting, an agreement was made to cooperate in supporting and monitoring the unified electronic platform for regulating product prices in the Cooperative Societies Federation.
The ministry added that the meeting also resulted in an agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of market monitoring and to develop inventory management strategies that support food security and market stability, based on the directives of the political leadership.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Consumer Cooperative Societies Federation, Gharib Al-Adhan, and a number of senior officials from both ministries. (end)
