The First Hardware Beta Test: ZERO The Swiss Army Knife Of Portable Energy

ZERO the swiss knife of energy

ZERO is waterproof and built to last

ZERO is reusable and made of recycled materials

CTRL is inviting 100 users to join the first hardware beta test ever to craft ZERO The Swiss Army Knife of Portable Energy

- Raouf REMIDAN- CEOPARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CTRL ENERGY , a pioneering startup in sustainable energy storage, is introducing ZERO , a modular and versatile portable battery designed to redefine how energy is stored and used on the go. With sustainability, adaptability, and user input at its core, ZERO marks a significant step forward in portable battery technology.CTRL ENERGY is inviting 100 users to join the ZERO beta test. This first beta test program for electronics product allows early adopters to experience the innovation firsthand and contribute valuable feedback, helping shape ZERO's final design.“Our goal is to develop a product that's not only cutting-edge but also reflects the needs of our community,” Remidan added.Applications for the ZERO beta program open on 15/01/2025 , and interested users can visit to secure their spot. Following the beta phase, CTRL ENERGY plans to launch ZERO on Kickstarter, bringing its vision of sustainable, affordable, and adaptable energy solutions to a broader audience.Originally conceived as a side project to address the irony of low smartphone batteries during meetings, ZERO has evolved into a groundbreaking solution.“ZERO wasn't part of our initial roadmap, but it quickly became something extraordinary we loved using and wanted to share with the world,” said Raouf Remidan, CEO of CTRL ENERGY.“Its lightweight, modular design transforms it from a simple power bank into a true Swiss Army knife for portable energy.”ZERO offers a combination of innovative features tailored to diverse needs. It includes a MagSafe wireless charger, USB 3, USB-C, a camera-ready tripod mount, and an optional attachable flashlight for enhanced photography and video capabilities. The device's modularity allows users to expand its functionality, including the option to add powerful outputs like a 140W USB-C port capable of powering high-demand devices. Multiple ZERO units can also be connected to create a scalable power station ideal for outdoor adventures or energy-intensive tasks. Designed with repairable and swappable cells, ZERO promotes sustainability by reducing e-waste and increasing product lifespan.CTRL ENERGY is a Paris-based startup committed to innovation in sustainable energy. Known for its proprietary LEPO technology and forward-thinking projects like ZERO, the company is dedicated to shaping the future of energy storage.

Discover ZERO the swiss army knife of portable energy , now on beta test !

