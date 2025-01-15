No Internet On January 16? The Simpsons Viral Episode Predicts Outage Across Globe, Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) : Astrologers make predictions about the future, which may or may not turn out to be true. But what if we told you a cartoon series predictions can also come true?

A clip from the iconic TV show The Simpsons claiming that there will be a global power outage on Thursday, January 16, has gone viral on social media.

As a few hours remain before Thursday dawns, netizens remain divided on whether The Simpsons' predictions would ring true, as they had for some world events like Donald winning the US in 2024.

“I definitely can't wait for that day,” one Instagram user said about the viral video.

What does The Simpsons episode show?

The viral clip from The Simpsons shows a huge shark chewing away all the undersea internet cables leading to a power outage across the country. As a result, phones and computers stop working, and cashiers are unable to swipe credit cards. The scene takes viewers back to the 80s when the digital era was yet to take over.

'Hope this is true...'

Almost all the characters in The Simpson show were affected by the global outage, except for one - Bart - one of the kids in the Simpsons family. Reason? He did not have to do his homework.

Several other netizens seem to be sharing Bart Simpson's spirit, as they hope the show's predictions would come true.

“I hope so just let me get a landline phone first,” wrote one user.

“ May be at least i will get one day leave,” commented another.

Will The Simpsons prediction be true?

Several of The Simpsons predictions have given a hint of what could happen in future, if not 100 per cent accurate. For instance, in one of the 'Treehouse of Horror' episodes, the Simpsons replace Bart with a robot son named David. Now, with the rapid growth of AI technology, this scenario seems eerily possible.

Whether there would be a global outage on January 16, remains to be seen.