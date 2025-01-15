Canada Eases Work Permit Rules: Find Out How It Will Benefit Spouses Of Indian Workers And Students

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a big relief for Indians in Canada, the Canadian modified the rules for open work permits (OWP) for spouses of international students and foreign workers. This development comes days after Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau announced his resignation and stepped down from office.

“As part of the broader measures announced in September 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is changing open work permit (OWP) eligibility for family members of international students and foreign workers,” the notice dated January 14 states.

These changes will benefit Indian students employed in natural and applied sciences, construction, health care, natural resources, education, sports and military sectors and other sectors where there are labour shortages.

The notice issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) suggests that spouses of eligible international students and foreign workers will be able to apply for an OWP from January 21, 2025, onwards.

Family OWPs will be granted to spouses of international students based on specific criteria, which will be determined either by the length of study programmes the individuals are enrolled in or by high-demand job sectors in which the individuals are employed.

The notice adds,“In addition, the foreign worker must also have at least 16 months remaining on their work permit at the time when their spouse applies for the OWP.”

Besides this, the Canadian government will enforce stricter eligibility criteria for dependent children of those working in Canada, who will no longer be eligible for family OWPs. These new policy changes ensure that Indian students and employees in Canada will be able to bring their spouses to the North American country to work while they study or work there.

Additionally, these policy changes will not impact spouses of workers covered by free-trade agreements and those transitioning to permanent residence. According to the IRCC, this move is part of Canada's broader effort to strengthen its temporary resident programmes and at the same time support the country's economy and labour market needs.

For more information, refer to the official notice available at