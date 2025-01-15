Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Village People & More: The Star-Studded Lineup Of Performers At Donald Trump's Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several iconic artists from diverse genres have been announced to perform at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald on January 20, bringing a mix of country, rock, and pop culture influences to the historic event. Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Village People, Lee Greenwood, and Billy Ray Cyrus are all set to take the stage, showcasing their musical talent in support of the new administration.

Carrie Underwood: A country superstar

Carrie Underwood, the Grammy-winning country music sensation, is among the headliners for Trump's inauguration . Underwood, who rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005, will perform“America the Beautiful” during the inaugural ceremony. Known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits like“Before He Cheats” and“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” Underwood has expressed her honor and pride in performing at this national event. While she has generally stayed out of political discussions throughout her career, her involvement marks a significant moment in bridging country music and politics.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," said Underwood.

Kid Rock: A rock and country icon

Michigan-born musician Kid Rock, known for blending rock, rap, and country influences, has also been confirmed to perform at Trump's inauguration . With his signature rebellious attitude and a wide-ranging catalog of music, Kid Rock has garnered significant support from various segments of American music fans.

Kid Rock's performance at the inauguration is expected to be a high-energy showcase of his eclectic style, which includes chart-topping hits like "Bawitdaba" and "All Summer Long." His involvement further solidifies his standing as a rock-and-roll rebel with deep ties to American cultural iconography.