Collaborative Practice Kansas City To Participate In Divorce With Respect Week®

This year will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® from March 3-9, 2025.

Members of Collaborative Practice Kansas City will offer free, 30 minute consultations during Divorce With Respect Week®.

- Elizabeth HillKS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Practice Kansas Kansas City will join the annual Divorce With Respect Week® initiative from March 3-9, 2025. Members of Collaborative Practice Kansas City will offer free 30 minute consultations during Divorce With Respect Week® where they will educate those seeking a better way for separation on their divorce options.Collaborative Divorce practice groups across the nation will also join Collaborative Practice Kansas City in educating couples on Collaborative Divorce during Divorce With Respect Week®. Collaborative Divorce is a more respectful way to separate and keeps the process outside of the court. To book a free consultation with Collaborative Practice Kansas City, or a participating practice group near you, visit .“Collaborative Practice Kansas City is proud to be part of Divorce With Respect Week® 2025, offering individuals and families a compassionate, solutions-focused approach to divorce,” said Elizabeth Hill, attorney at The Hill Law Firm, P.C., and member of Collaborative Practice Kansas City.“Through collaboration with experienced attorneys, financial professionals, and mental health experts, we empower couples to navigate separation with dignity, and without the need for court intervention.”Collaborative Practice Kansas City is a network of divorce attorneys, financial professionals, and mental health professionals committed to offering parties the support, expertise and guidance they need to resolve divorce outside of the court room. Their collaborative practice network members have significant experience working with families using Collaborative Divorce. Learn more about Collaborative Practice Kansas City at .

