Hevendrones Partners With SMARTSHOOTER For Drone Defense

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New partnership addresses mission-critical demand for counter-drone amid escalating global conflicts

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HevenDrones (Heven), the leader in hydrogen-powered drones, announced today a partnership with SMARTSHOOTER, a global innovator in fire control systems that significantly increase hit probability against static and moving ground and aerial targets.

The collaboration integrates SMARTSHOOTER's SMASH Dragon with Heven's H100 and Urban drone platforms, enabling precision targeting and engagement of both ground and aerial threats.

"As drone conflicts escalate, we know that counter-drone technology will prove critical to the evolving needs of the armed forces," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO of Heven. "By integrating our drones with SMARTSHOOTER's fire control systems, we aim to address customer demand for the future needs of remotely-controlled warfare."

SMASH Dragon is an advanced robotic weapon payload that can be mounted on various drones and unmanned aerial platforms. Leveraging SMARTSHOOTER's SMASH proprietary fire control and target acquisition algorithms, along with ballistic-calculated shot release, the system directs the weapon and accurately times the shot to achieve a precise hit. The system is uniquely designed to lock, track, and engage unknown targets in unpredictable environments, whether static or dynamic, day or night, unaffected by target movements or human errors such as fatigue and stress.

Staying at the forefront of military technology innovation, SMASH's proven track record includes recent successful deployments and significant contracts to supply the SMASH 3000 system to NATO Countries for counter-drone operations and equipping the British Army with SMASH systems for counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities.

About HevenDrones

HevenDrones was founded in 2019 with a clear vision: To unlock the immense potential of the drone economy. Heven's hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones are designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven's drones operate anywhere-efficiently, quietly, and reliably- providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.

About SMARTSHOOTER

Founded in 2011, SMARTSHOOTER is an Israeli-based company that has developed world-leading fire control systems to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of small arms. Their SMASH product line, which includes the SMASH Dragon, utilizes artificial intelligence, computer vision, and advanced algorithms to enable precise targeting of both ground and aerial threats, including drones. Headquartered in Yagur, Israel, SMARTSHOOTER also operates subsidiaries in the U.S. (Maryland), Europe (Germany), and Australia, serving a diverse array of global clients such as the Israel Defense Forces, U.S. Army, British Army, and other NATO member forces.

SOURCE Heven Drones

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED