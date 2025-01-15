Clarus Partners Advisors Launches Akucalc, Simplifying Sales Tax Calculations For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarus Partners Advisors, a leading provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced the launch of AkuCalc , a user-friendly and powerful sales tax calculation software designed to streamline tax compliance for businesses of all sizes.AkuCalc empowers businesses to:Accurately Calculate Sales Tax: Automate sales tax calculations across all US jurisdictions, ensuring accuracy and minimizing the risk of errors.Simplify Compliance: Easily navigate complex tax regulations with an intuitive interface and automated workflows.Reduce Costs: Streamline tax processes and reduce the time and resources spent on manual calculations.Integrate Seamlessly: Integrate seamlessly with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks, NetSuite, Epicor, WooCommerce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and SAP.The Supreme Court's Wayfair decision significantly impacted sales tax compliance for businesses, requiring them to collect and remit sales tax in jurisdictions where they previously had no physical presence. AkuCalc helps businesses navigate this new landscape by:Automating Taxability Determinations: Automatically determine taxability based on up-to-date tax rules and customer locations.Streamlining Reporting: Simplify sales tax reporting with automated workflows and easy-to-use reporting features."We understand the challenges businesses face with the evolving sales tax landscape," said Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners Advisors. "While sales tax software exists with more bells and whistles, it can be expensive and cumbersome for businesses with straightforward tax needs. AkuCalc empowers 95% of all businesses with a user-friendly platform that is a fraction of the cost of our competitors."AkuCalc is part of AkuSuite , the only suite of tax software solutions created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. AkuSuite also includes AkuCert for exemption certificate management and AkuLicense for business license compliance. To learn more about AkuCalc and how it can simplify your sales tax calculations, visit .About Clarus Partners AdvisorsClarus Partners Advisors is a leading provider of indirect tax solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services including tax consulting, compliance, and software solutions. With a team of experienced tax professionals, Clarus Partners helps businesses navigate complex tax challenges and achieve significant cost savings. Their services include: sales tax compliance, sales tax consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, and unclaimed property. For more information about Clarus Partners Advisors, visit or call 614-362-2730.

