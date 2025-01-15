GALLO ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPRITZ SOCIETY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Spritz Society is an award-winning ready-to-drink brand created by influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer (@BoyWithNoJob), Claudia Oshry (@GirlWithNoJob), Jackie Oshry (@JackieOshry), Zach Weinreb, and Jake Lewin. The brand launched in August 2021 by polling their community of 10M+ fans asking what they wanted from their perfect beverage. The result was a delicious, colorful, and convenient ready-to-drink wine-based cocktail in a variety of flavors with a passionate community behind them.

"At GALLO, we are on a mission to win new friends for wine by ensuring drinking age consumers have access to products that are versatile and approachable. Spritz Society's portfolio is ideally positioned to help us do exactly that," said Beth Orozco, Vice President, Marketing for GALLO. "Spritz Society is an exciting brand beloved by a loyal social community that wanted cocktails which are crisp and sessionable. I'm eager to see the new heights that GALLO can take the brand on a nationwide basis."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GALLO to expand our retail presence nationwide. We are looking forward to working with the team and pairing our innovative approach to marketing and community with their best-in-class route-to-market and execution," says Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. "Our national expansion starting in March will allow Spritz Society fans to finally find our products in their local stores, marking a major milestone in our long-term growth strategy."

"GALLO has an exceptional history of innovation and success in the RTD, spirits, and wine categories. There's no other industry partner we would trust to take Spritz Society to the next level. We are already making great progress in our core markets together and are thrilled to expand nationwide in 2025," says Jake Lewin, Founder and President of Spritz Society.

The Spritz Society portfolio that GALLO will distribute includes the following SKUs:



Pink Lemonade:

In partnership with The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick, Pink Lemonade features hints of strawberry, rose, and lemon. Tastes like strawberry lemonade with a flavor kick.

Peach:

Peach launched in summer of 2022 and quickly became an instant fan favorite. Spritz Society Peach is juicy, vibrant, and bursting with flavor. Tastes like a peach bellini.

Lemon Iced Tea:

In September 2024, Spritz Society announced a collaboration with Craig Conover, star of BravoTV's hit show, Southern Charm, to make a delicious and refreshing spritz. The drink

brings a carbonated twist to a classic Lemon Iced Tea with notes of black tea, lemon, and just the right amount of sweetness. Tastes like an adult Arnold Palmer. Pickle:

In summer 2024, Spritz Society teamed up with Claussen® Pickle to create a limited edition, first-of-its kind pickle-flavored spritz, which sold out in record time. The viral sensation is making its wholesale debut nationally in retail stores in March 2025. Tastes like a dirty pickle martini.

All Spritz Society cocktails are 120 calories and 4.5% ABV. They are sold in 4-packs of 12 oz. slim cans and retail for $12.49 SRP. Consumers can immediately look for the products at various retailers in South Carolina, Illinois, Texas, and Florida, followed by nationwide distribution starting in March 2025. For all store locations, please visit: .

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About GALLO

Founded in 1933 by brothers

Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine, spirits and RTDs. With a goal of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to sustainability and providing the highest quality products for every occasion. GALLO's entire portfolio is featured here:



About Spritz Society:

Spritz Society is an award-winning ready-to-drink brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry, Zach Weinreb, and Jake Lewin. Founded on the idea that taste matters, Spritz Society takes all natural, recognizable ingredients and packs them into convenient spritzers, because life's too short for drinks you don't love. Made with real white wine and natural flavors, Spritz Society comes in a variety of flavors that were crowdsourced by their loyal community, including Pink Lemonade, Peach, Pickle and more. Each 12 oz can is low sugar, 120 calories, 4.5% ABV and is gluten-free.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Krista Fontana, APR

GALLO, Corporate Communications and PR

[email protected]



Kacy Shaw

Spritz Society PR

[email protected]

SOURCE GALLO