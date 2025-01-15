ALIVE Wellness And Fitness, New Studio Southlake, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brandon HartsellSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALIVE, the trailblazing fitness studio transforming how people engage with wellness, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Southlake Village at 2140 East Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092. Designed for accessibility and innovation, ALIVE offers classes every 30 minutes, ensuring flexibility for even the busiest schedules.The ALIVE ExperienceStep into a space where fitness meets artistry. With its elegant design of sleek white materials, warm wood accents, and curved layouts, ALIVE radiates a welcoming vibe. A signature moss-covered wall invites members to“feel alive,” while a backlit passageway illuminates at walking speed, creating an immersive journey into the workout areas.At ALIVE, classes are guided by a cutting-edge blend of audio, video, and lighting, precisely timed to enhance focus and flow. This innovative approach eliminates the need for live instructors, making seamless 30-minute intervals possible from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Diverse Classes for Every LifestyleALIVE's robust schedule offers something for everyone:.Hot Yoga: Atom, Electron, Photon, Aura.Flow Yoga: Big Bang, Glow, Wave, Nucleus.Barre: Spark, Particle.Pilates: Gravity.Fitness: Universe.Meditation: Cosmic Meditation.FLUX: FLUX HY-HF-HP, FLUX FY-PFY-CB, FLUX YS-H-TBB.Workshops: Advanced Body Dynamics, Dynamic Core Fusion, Fluid Progression.Cosmic Meditation: Cosmic Meditation is a mindfulness practice designed to connect individuals with thevastness of the universe.From Hot Yoga to Pilates and innovative FLUX classes, ALIVE ensures there's something for everyone.Members can customize their workout routines and find their perfect balance.A Unique Quantum ExperienceUpon entering the studio, members are greeted by floor-to-ceiling mirrored front walls and large screens on the back walls, projecting stunning loops of faraway destinations-oceans, ruins, and more. Members are transported to serene beaches, ancient ruins, and more. These screens, custom-built and positioned for optimal visibility, create a Quantum Experience, reflecting a full sensory mode that helps guests connect to the present moment. As members face the mirrored walls, they are led by pre-recorded, specially edited classes, offering a consistent, mindful workout experience.“There is nothing inherently easy about developing a wellness and fitness practice,” says ALIVE co-founder Brandon Hartsell, who has been cultivating the concept for over 20 years. From a variety of classes-yoga, Pilates, barre, and fitness-to a flexible schedule, ALIVE has been designed to make fitness accessible and adaptable for everyone.Hartsell's Journey and VisionHartsell, a hot yoga enthusiast for over 20 years, began his journey in 1992 and opened his first studio in 2002. At its peak, he managed 18 studios. The concept of ALIVE merges the ideas he has refined throughout his yoga journey, many of which he had to innovate due to a lack of existing solutions. From custom screens to proprietary lighting, audio systems, and even heating technology, every aspect of ALIVE was perfected in-house.“Our patent-pending heat, humidity, and ventilation system allows us to deliver a consistent experience, creating a natural, hot, humid environment that feels fresher, less oppressive, and more natural,” Hartsell shares. This systemenables ALIVE to adjust the environment from class to class, a unique feature not commonly found in typical studios.Cultivating the Best Self Through ConnectionALIVE isn't about replacing the typical studio but offering a new, easy-to-attend, community-driven concept wheremembers can create their unique experience. For Hartsell,“ALIVE aims to be an environment where people can connect with and cultivate their very best self.”With this expansion to Southlake Village, ALIVE invites the community to experience a redefined approach to fitness. Whether you're new to the wellness journey or looking for a fresh, immersive way to engage in fitness, ALIVE offers an unparalleled experience designed for everyone.For more information, visit oron Facebook ALIVE, Instagram @alive_wellness_fitnessMedia ContactAlejandro Martinez | Local Creative Services832.867.6172...For additional information or to schedule an interview,please get in touch with Alejandro Martinez at Local Creative Services.

