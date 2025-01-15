HILTI NOW UNIQUELY OFFERS HAND TOOLS, POWER TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT ALL- ON-ONE CORDLESS BATTERY PLATFORM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new DD 150-U-22 is a universal solution for both hand-held and rig-mounted coring. Powered by Nuron, it is the first core rig on the same battery as handheld cordless tools -meaning that it offers contractors the flexibility to use the same set of interchangeable batteries for all Hilti tools, whether for light or heavy-duty applications, without compromising on performance.

Along with the DD 150-U-22, Hilti is adding to its Diamond innovations by unveiling the second generation of two new cut-off saws, the DSH 600-22 ATC and DSH 700-22 ATC, which showcase power, safety and comfort-enhancing features stemming from direct customer feedback.

Hilti is also launching three new Rotating lasers all on the Nuron cordless platform. The PR 4 for horizontal levelling. The PR 40, a red laser universal tool, for horizontal, vertical and slope applications and the PR 40G, a universal tool, that offers increased visibility with a green beam. All lasers offer intuitive one-button control, automatic functions within 300 m, and easier alignment for formwork, slope grading, and squaring - ideal for one-person operation. These rotators are backed by Hilti's rugged design, calibration, and repair service. Plus, smart asset tracking and battery monitoring on the Nuron platform help boost efficiency and simplify tool management.

The company's development of equipment like the DD 150-U-22 showcases its continued intent to dominate other spaces in construction, beyond concrete and fastening for which it is most well-known.

"Hilti's goal is to be the best productivity partner for our customers," said Mike McGowan, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America. "We have the tools, technology and services to help reduce complexities, stay on time and on budget, while minimizing safety risks-ultimately making construction better. And with these most recent innovations, we're better equipped than ever to support customers from start to finish."

For more information on Hilti at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, visit hilti/WOC .

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti North America