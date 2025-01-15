The Brookbush Institute Adds 2 New Glossary Terms: Sets To Failure And Reps-In-Reserve (RIR)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sets to Failure -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with a glossary that is so much more than definitions. Definitions, examples, common questions, and more!

- Dr. Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Excerpt from the term: Sets-to-Failure- Related term: Reps-in-Reserve- Related to the course: Acute Variables: Performing Sets to FailureSETS TO FailureSets to Failure (reps-to-failure/set): Sets-to-failure is a resistance training strategy in which an individual performs repetitions of an exercise until they can no longer complete a repetition. The word "failure" in this context may include:- Mechanical failure is performing repetitions until another repetition cannot be performed through a full range of motion (ROM), regardless of effort.- Volitional failure is an exerciser performing repetitions until they choose to stop, depsite encouragement to continue (presumably due to fatigue).- Form failure is performing repetitions until another repetition cannot be performed with optimal posture /form.Opposite Strategy: Reps-in-Reserve (RIR)EVIDENCE-BASED SUMMARY STATEMENT ON SETS TO FAILUREBased on a systematic review of all available peer-reviewed and published research, the Brookbush Institute recommends reps-to-failure/set for the optimal improvement of hypertrophy, strength endurance, and/or max strength. However, reps-in-reserve/set is recommended for the improvement of power outcomes and athletes performing high-frequency training (with goals of sports performance, hypertrophy, strength, or power).Note that performing 1-2 reps-reserve/set and 1 additional set/exercise will result in the maintenance of rep velocity and reps/set during a session, reduce post-exercise decreases in performance and recovery, and maintain volume and the majority of the improvements that would result from reps-to-failure/set training. It is also important to note that for most goals, reps-to-failure/set is not the most influential variable.For example, 1 set of reps-to-failure/set is likely to result in less improvement for hypertrophy than 3 sets of reps-in-reserve/set (e.g., volume is more influential). Similarly, load and concentric velocity are more influential for strength, and explosive eccentric and concentric tempos are more influential for power.Reps-to-failure/set recommended for:- Hypertrophy- Strength Endurance- Max Strength1-2 Reps-in-reserve/set and an additional set/exercise is recommended for:- Power- Athletes performing high-frequency training (with hypertrophy, strength, or power goals).Acute variables that are likely more influential than sets to failure:- Volume: 1 set-to-failure is less effective than 3 sets-not-to-failure.- Load: Load is more influential than reps-to-failure/set for strength goals.- Velocity/force (repetition tempo): Concentric velocity and force production are likely to have a larger influence on strength and power (and potentially hypertrophy) than reps-to-failure.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSAre sets-to-failure necessary for muscle growth (hypertrophy)?- No, sets-to-failure are not strictly necessary for muscle...FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

...

