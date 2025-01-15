Vadnagar: 'Prerna Programme' Revamps PM Modi's Childhood School Inspiring Students And Educators Alike (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mehsana (Gujarat), Jan 15 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah will inaugurate a renovated school in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, on January 16. This is the same school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied. The school has undergone a complete renovation and will be inaugurated on Thursday as the "Prerna School", a place that will inspire people.

During his visit to Vadnagar, the Union Home Minister will address a public gathering at the school at 2 p.m. Teachers and students have expressed their happiness over the transformation of PM Modi's 'Prerna School'.

Apurva Devanath, a student from Tripura, told IANS: "I would like to sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What makes me happiest is that my confidence has grown since coming here. I used to be afraid of speaking openly in front of people, but now I can express myself better."

She further said: "I feel very happy visiting PM Modi's school. I met students from other states here and had the chance to learn a lot from them. Moreover, I learned about 3D printing and how to make posters."

Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary of the Education Department, said: "This school was previously known as Vadnagar School. PM Modi also received his primary education here. The Education Department has launched a Prerna Programme, which is a great step."

She further said: "We have transformed it into the Prerna Programme, a truly unique initiative. This programme blends India's culture and heritage with the latest technology. Children now study in the same classrooms where Prime Minister Modi once sat and received his education."

"The programme is based on three fundamental questions: Who am I? What is my heritage? And what can I do for my country? We ensure that the children leave here with these lessons, preparing them to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.' The nine leadership values inspired by PM Narendra Modi are instilled in them. Children are taught through various methods like site visits, storytelling, experiments, and more. Values such as Navachar-Jigyasa (Innovation-Curiosity), Swabhiman-Vinay (Pride-Humility), Shraddha-Vishwas (Faith-Trust), Shaurya-Sahas (Courage-Valor) are emphasised," the teacher explained.

It is noteworthy that the Central government has launched the Prerna programme in Prime Minister Modi's village, Vadnagar, under which the school has been renovated. The Archaeological Survey of India is also working to develop the school as an advanced educational institution for the future.

Meanwhile, HM Amit Shah will also inaugurate a sports complex built at a cost of Rs 33.50 crore. This complex has been constructed by the Sports Authority of Gujarat.

The sports complex will host state-level competitions in games such as badminton, kabaddi, kho-kho, table tennis, and football. It will also provide coaching facilities for athletes. The complex includes both indoor and outdoor game facilities and is spread over 34,235 square feet.

In addition to this, a sports hostel has been built, with accommodation for 100 boys and 100 girls. The construction of the hostel has been completed, featuring special rooms, a visitor room, rector quarters, a recreation room, pantry, storage rooms, washrooms, changing rooms, solar systems, RO systems, CCTV, and state-of-the-art kitchen equipment.

