The Bruery Announces 2025 Anniversary Party With Exclusive Member Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Bruery is thrilled to announce its 2025 Anniversary Party, an intimate celebration of craft beer, connection, and creativity. Taking place on Saturday, May 24th, from 1–5 PM at The Bruery Barrel House in Placentia, CA, this year's event is designed to bring guests closer to The Bruery team and the rare beers that define its legacy, all while immersed in the ambiance of towering barrel racks and the enticing aromas of bourbon and toasted oak.



With only 250 tickets available, this exclusive event will feature:



+ Rare beers and event exclusive offerings from The Bruery: Explore a lineup of beers crafted specifically for the event alongside treasures from deep within The Bruery's archive cellar including tastes straight from the barrel of some of The Bruery's active projects releasing later this year.



+ Guest Producers: Enjoy selections from curated guest breweries, distilleries, and wineries that elevate the experience beyond craft beer.



Tickets will be available for members of The Bruery's Societies beginning January 21st. As a Society member, enjoy access to tickets and perks like exclusive pours and curated experiences throughout the year.



For those looking to elevate their craft beer journey even further, The Bruery offers Reserve Society Select, a premium membership that includes a curated 12-bottle box set of Bruery favorites, exclusive access to Society beers, and entry to events like the Anniversary Party.



"Every year, our Anniversary Party allows us to celebrate not only our beers but the incredible community that supports us,” said Jake Thompson, Member Experience Manager at The Bruery. "This year, we're bringing it closer to our roots with a smaller, more intimate gathering against this amazing backdrop of our barrel house, to foster deeper connections and ensure every guest has an unforgettable experience."



Tickets are $150 each and include all you can drink from The Bruery and guest producers, food, commemorative glassware, and a rideshare discount code for safe travels.



For additional details and ticket sales, visit The Bruery's website.



About The Bruery

The Bruery is a boutique craft brewery located in Placentia, CA, known for its boundary-pushing beers, innovative barrel-aging techniques, and exclusive membership societies. Founded in 2008, The Bruery continues to redefine the art of craft beer, offering a range of limited releases and one-of-a-kind beer experiences to its loyal community.

