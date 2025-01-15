Getting 24 Hours Electricity From PM-Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana, Say Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Udhampur (J&K), Jan 15 (IANS) For the residents of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, the problem of power outages has become a thing of the past as they are reaping the benefits of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and getting their houses and shops illuminated with uninterrupted power supply.

Many beneficiaries, drawing benefits of the scheme shared their happiness with IANS and showered praise on the Modi for the path-breaking initiative.

The residents of Udhampur's Sailan Talab area, particularly from the lower-and-middle class families shared details about the 'welcome change' in their lives because of the scheme. Also, their electricity bills have seen a sharp drop.

Many beneficiaries said that 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' has brought a lot of comfort into their lives.

Earlier, there were many power cuts in Udhampur. Due to the installation of solar panels, power bills have come down. Earlier it used to run into thousands for many but has now slashed drastically.

Some said that this has allowed children to spend more time in study hours.

Solar panels have been installed at 30 places and work is going on at 60. Up to 60 per cent subsidy is available under the scheme. The beneficiaries are also appealing to fellow residents to take advantage of the scheme and get solar panels installed on the roofs of their houses.

Kamla told IANS that earlier the electricity bill used to be Rs 4,000-5,000 per month and now it has come down to just near Rs 1,000.

“This is a great scheme of PM Modi. The subsidy is also available for the installation of solar panels. Earlier, when electricity went off, there used to be a lot of problems. Now, there is electricity supply, 24 hours a day,” she said.

Nidhi Gupta said that the installation of solar panels is providing a lot of relief.

There were a lot of power cuts during summer. Children used to face problems. But, under this scheme, we are getting electricity 24x7.

Radhika said that before this scheme, the bill used to be Rs 5,000. This has reduced greatly and also allows us to run heavy equipment like ACs and coolers.