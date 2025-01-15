Ashwath Marimuthu’S ‘Dragon’ To Release On February 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Director Ashwath Marimuthu's romantic comedy 'Dragon', featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, will hit screens on February 14 this year for Valentine's Day, its makers announced on Wednesday.

AGS Entertainment Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi took to her X timeline to make the announcement. She wrote,“Mark your calendars for February 14th, 2025, because Dragon is hitting the screens with a bang! Don't miss out on the electrifying entertainment that awaits-see you at the movies! @pradeeponelife in & as #Dragon A @Dir_Ashwath Araajagam. A @leon_james Musical. #PradeepAshwathCombo”

Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who is best known for his earlier film 'Oh My Kadavule', tweeted,“ Happy birthday to our producer Agohram sir in theatres from Feb 14 2025.”

Ashwath in a separate funny tweet to fans of actor Silambarasan also made it clear that after the release of 'Dragon' on February 14, he will be all theirs.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film will also feature directors K S Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and actors VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan and producer Thenappan among others.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film will have music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film will be by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

It may be recalled that a promo the makers recently released for a song called the Dream song from the film had caught the attention of audiences. The humorous conversation that ensues between the director and the hero in the promo caught the attention of films buffs and critics, raising expectations from the film.