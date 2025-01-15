ED Srinagar Attaches Properties Worth 5.91 Crore In Delhi, Jammu And Haryana
Date
1/15/2025 10:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Enforcement Department on Wednesday said that it attached immovable properties at Delhi, Jammu and Harayana worth 5.91 crores.
Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, The ED wrote,“ED, Srinagar has provisionally attached immovable property situated at Delhi having worth of Rs. 2.25 Crore and related to the shareholders/owners of M/s Manoj Ji & Co. Pvt. Ltd. under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.
ADVERTISEMENT
ED, Srinagar has provisionally attached immovable properties situated at Jammu, Delhi and Sonipat (Haryana) worth Rs. 3.66 Crore, in the Bogus Cryptocurrency Scam namely“Emollient Coin” which was operating under the company named M/s The Emollient Coin Limited, UK. In India, the company was represented by Naresh Gulia (Promoter in India & Abroad), reads the post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Rs 7 Cr Money-Laundering Case: ED Chargesheets 6
JKCET-2012 Paper Leak Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.31 Cr
MENAFN15012025000215011059ID1109093952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.