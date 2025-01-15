ED Srinagar Attaches Properties Worth 5.91 Crore In Delhi, Jammu And Haryana

Taking on to micro-blogging X, The ED wrote,“ED, Srinagar has provisionally attached immovable property situated at Delhi having worth of Rs. 2.25 Crore and related to the shareholders/owners of M/s Manoj Ji & Co. Pvt. Ltd. under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

ED, Srinagar has provisionally attached immovable properties situated at Jammu, Delhi and Sonipat (Haryana) worth Rs. 3.66 Crore, in the Bogus Cryptocurrency Scam namely“Emollient Coin” which was operating under the company named M/s The Emollient Coin Limited, UK. In India, the company was represented by Naresh Gulia (Promoter in India & Abroad), reads the post.

