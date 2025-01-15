Zelensky: Polish Presidency In EU Council Should Result In Concrete Results For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU, several clusters should be opened in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in Warsaw at a joint meeting with Polish Prime Donald Tusk with representatives, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Poland's presidency of the EU is the time we are now entering, having ambitions to come out with concrete results for Ukraine, Poland and the whole of Europe,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the next six months should be a time of“active joint work” in negotiations on Ukraine's future accession to the European Union.

“We must now be as effective as possible in opening negotiation clusters and coordinating positions. We can open at least several clusters, and it is not only about diplomacy and economy, not only about politics - it is one of the key security issues,” the President emphasized.

He noted that the sooner Ukraine joins the EU and NATO, the sooner“the whole of Europe will get the necessary geopolitical certainty.”

“Russia will not pass where there is our integration. Our common strength, our respect for each other,” the head of state said.

As reported, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos informed that Negotiating Cluster 1“Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process” with Ukraine could be opened most likely in April-May 2025, she noted that the fundamental cluster 1 opens first and closes last.

Negotiations on the accession of new member states to the EU are divided into 35 chapters, 33 of which are organized into six thematic clusters, which are opened in turn.

For each of the chapters, the European Commission first conducts an official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian and EU legislation.