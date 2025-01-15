Kuwait Commerce Minister: Strategic Supplies Centers' Project Enhances Food Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Almejren

KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- of Commerce and Khalifa Al-Ajeel on Wednesday affirmed that the strategic supplies centers' project contributes to enhancing the national food security.

Such a goal is attainable with larger storage capacities that are also more effective in addition to an expanded space for displaying the items, as well as updating the services for the citizens, the minister said in a statement o KUNA.

In addition to the larger storage spaces, the venture envisages electronic applications including delivery services to the houses, in line with the Government keenness on ensuring comfortable means of living for the nationals, Minister Al-Ajeel added.

The advanced services will benefit more 70,000 citizens from each center, he said, revealing that each center's storage capacity will range between 500 and 1,000 square meters.

Currently, there are 92 of such centers in all the country's governorates. However, Hawally Governorate alone has 29 branches.

The minister added that 60 centers would be refurbished, adding that there is also a plan to Kuwaitize the manpower of the venture.

The venture is being launched according to the Cabinet Resolution 1259/2022. (end)

