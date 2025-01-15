Iraq's House Speaker Praises Kuwait's Support At International Quarters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Iraqi parliament Mahmoud Mash-hadani on Wednesday lauded Kuwait's stances manifesting support for his country at the international quarters.

The house speaker praised the Kuwaiti stands during a reception of the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Iraq Hassan Zaman.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ambassador said in remarks to KUNA that Mash-hadani also expressed satisfaction with the level of the bilateral relations bonding the two brotherly countries. He added that the discussions during the meeting addressed the bilateral ties, means of strengthening them for serving the two countries' interests in the political and economic spheres.

The Kuwaiti envoy indicated that the talks with House Speaker touched on the situation in Gaza Strip, efforts aimed at halting the war, restoring normal life, alleviating impact of the aggression with reconstruction and delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. (end)

ahh







MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109093863