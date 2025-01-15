Qatar Airways Resumes Flights To Malta

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways, the World's Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is resuming operations to Malta with four weekly flights from 2 July 2025.

The resumption to Malta will expand Qatar Airways' to nearly 50 destinations in Europe.

Bookings are now open for travellers from Australia, China, India, Japan, and the Philippines seeking the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Passengers can plan their summer holidays with Qatar Airways to through Hamad International Airport, the World's Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024, to Malta International Airport and visit the capital city of Valletta – a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and Gozo and Comino – the sister islands of Malta.

Similarly, travellers from Malta can benefit from Qatar Airways' extensive network of more than 170 global destinations, including Australia, where it currently operates 42 weekly flights. Qatar Airways' proposed partnership with Virgin Australia, pending final regulatory approval, will also boost connectivity.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Qatar Airways is delighted to announce the resumption of our flights to Malta, which marks a vibrant addition to our robust European network. Qatar and Malta enjoy staunch economic ties, and our operational relaunch to the country only furthers our relationship.”

Engr. Al-Meer continued:“We are proud to continually offer our global community of adventurers and leisure travellers new destinations to discover and explore. From historic and cultural sites and attractions, sun and sea activities, to cities serving as locations for Hollywood movies and TV shows, Malta offers an exciting blend of memorable experiences for travellers – all set against the backdrop of the azure Mediterranean Sea.”