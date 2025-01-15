25 REASONS TO FALL IN LOVE WITH SUNSEEKER RESORT IN 2025: A PARADISE ON CHARLOTTE HARBOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Here are 25 reasons in 2025 why Sunseeker remains at the forefront of luxury and leisure, capturing the hearts of all who visit.

& Beverage:



Foodie Haven - Enjoy 18 culinary options with 400+ items, including 4 restaurants, 11 bars, and the 25,000 sq ft Harbor Yards Food Hall.

Maury's Steakhouse - Savor aged beef, sustainable seafood, craft cocktails, and live entertainment.

Stretto Coastal Italian Kitchen - Indulge in fresh pasta, Neapolitan pizza, and signature cocktails with waterfront views from the spacious patio.

Fully Integrated Beverage Program - Choose from 200+ wines, 120+ beers, and 107 signature cocktails. Sweet Shine - Delight in French-inspired pastries with a Florida twist, curated by an Olympic pastry chef.

Amenities:



Level Blue Rooftop - The largest rooftop pool in SW Florida offers 360° views, cocktails, and a heated 50 foot long spa.

Championship Level-Golf at Aileron Golf Club - Play on an 18-hole course with a luxe clubhouse, PGA instruction, and a Course Rating of 74.1.

State-of-the-art Meeting Space - Host events in 60,000 sq ft of customizable space with harbor views and exceptional catering.

Reflections Pool - Relax at the largest pool deck in SW Florida, featuring 19,000 sq ft of water and private cabanas.

First-Class Fitness Center - Stay active with Techno-gym equipment, waterfront views, and various fitness classes.

Lorelei Natural Beauty & Wellness - Experience massages, body treatments, facials, and hair/nail services in 10 treatment rooms. Waterfront Promenade - Stroll along 2,300 feet of boardwalk with an Eco Tour of the local ecosystem.

Accommodations:



Stunning Waterfront Views - Located on Charlotte Harbor, a serene estuary fed by multiple rivers.

Sunsuites - Stay in one of 189 premium rooms with stunning harbor views, smart amenities, and Sealy® mattresses.

Front Row Seats to Spectacular Sunsets - Witness breathtaking Gulf Coast sunsets right from the resort.

Airport Accessibility - Easily accessible via five nearby airports - Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Pete, and Tampa - and the Tamiami Trail.

Allegiant Connection - Fly nonstop from 50+ destinations to Punta Gorda Airport, just 15 minutes away.

Gulf Coast Charm - Enjoy a historic, scenic, and laid-back community on Charlotte Harbor. Exceptional Service - Experience personalized, seamless service from a team of 790+ dedicated staff.

Activities & Entertainment:



Outdoor Activities - Kayak, sail, fish, bike, or take a sunset cruise near pristine beaches and historic Punta Gorda.

Spring Training - Visit Florida's top spring training facilities, perfect for baseball fans.

Allegiant Stadium Sports Table Tap - Watch sports on 60+ HDTVs and get extra cozy while enjoying pub fare from one of the venue's signature recliners.

Pickleball - Play on 16 sanctioned courts at the Pickleplex® with top-tier amenities.

Fishing & Wildlife - Experience world-class fishing and explore 50+ kayak trails through Florida wildlife. Half Cracked Tiki Shack - Enjoy live music and Gulf Coast flavors in a vibrant Caribbean-inspired setting.

In celebration of their one-year anniversary, Sunseeker Resort is offering guests a one-of-a-kind celebratory promotion. The 2025 offer invites guests to enjoy 25% off their stay. To reserve, please visit sunseekerpromo .

