A Wealth Of Medals Awarded At Dan Berger's International Wine Competition

Runner-up for Winery of the Year was Jeff Runquist Wines

of Plymouth, California, which had won the top winery award in seven of the prior eight years. Runquist earned two triple golds, four golds, 20 silvers, and four bronzes for its 30 entries.

Small Winery of the Year was

Reustle Prayer Rock Winery

of Umpqua Valley, Oregon, which annually performs superbly in this event, winning this trophy numerous times. It had 18 total medals including a triple gold, two gold, and 12 silvers.



Carol Shelton Wines

was runner-up for small winery of the year with 12 medals -- a triple gold and seven silvers.

. In 2023 Carol Shelton and Reustle Prayer Rock shared Small Winery of the Year honors.

The 2024 Value winery of the year was

Gallo's

Barefoot

brand, earning 31 total medals. All but one of the Barefoot wines retails for less than $10 a bottle.

Barefoot's total included a triple gold and four gold medals.



For the second consecutive year, the

Terroir Winery of the Year award went to Australia's

Wakefield/Taylor's Wines

with two triple golds, three golds, and five silvers.

. The Terroir trophy is awarded to a winery displaying excellence from unique regions.

Best sparkling wine was

nonvintage

Lucien Albrecht

Blancs de Blanc from Alsace, imported by Foley Family Wines

($30).

Best white wine was 2023 Country Roads Wine Cellars

Albariño from Clarksburg, Calif. ($26).



Best rosé went to Rodney Strong

Vineyards

for its 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast ($30).



Best red wine was 2022 Jeff Runquist

Tannat, Alta Mesa, Silvaspoons Vineyard ($30).



The International Riesling Foundation (IRF) trophy for best dry Riesling was awarded to

Taylors/Wakefield

of Clare Valley, Australia, for its 2024 St. Andrews Riesling ($20).



The

IRF trophy for medium dry Riesling went to

Fox Run Vineyards

of Finger Lakes, N.Y., for its 2023 Semi-Dry Riesling, Seneca Lake, New York ($15). ( )



Best sweet Riesling was a 2022 Left Foot Charley

Late Harvest Riesling, Old Mission Peninsula, Michigan ($28).



The 18 judges for the 2024 competition were

winemakers, industry professionals, and wine journalists.

Wine columnist Dan Berger has staged this competition since 1982, when it was called

the Riverside International. The event now is coordinated by Debra del Fiorentino.



To see complete results, visit the website,

. The exclusive database is infinitely sortable and easy to use. All wineries have several print options for which there is no charge. For more information, reach Dan Berger at (707) 479-9463.

