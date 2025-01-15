Mitsubishi Power reaffirms commitment to power generation tech Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, reaffirmed its commitment to Saudi Arabia during its participation as a platinum sponsor at the Saudi Aramco In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum in Dammam. The company emphasized its contributions to power generation technology, localization, and sustainability, aligning its efforts with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



In August, Mitsubishi Power embarked on a significant project in Saudi Arabia, providing advanced M501JAC gas turbines for a new power plant at the Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company facility in Jubail. These turbines are designed to generate electricity efficiently and have the capability to use hydrogen as fuel in the future. The new power plant will produce 475 megawatts of electricity and steam for industrial applications, and it will house one of the largest machines in the Gulf for converting oil and gas into materials used to manufacture everyday products, such as plastics.



Adel Al-Juraid, CEO of Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia, expressed the company’s honor in contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious plans, stating, “The Kingdom is moving forward at a rapid pace to establish itself as a vital sustainable energy hub, and we will be alongside it, building on our long and successful heritage to support its power needs.”



To support Saudi Arabia's localization efforts, Mitsubishi Power plans to assemble its JAC gas turbines, which can blend hydrogen with natural gas, at its facility in Dammam. These turbines, which boast a combined efficiency rate exceeding 64%, align with the Kingdom’s industrial growth and sustainability goals.

