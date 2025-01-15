Indonesia plans to introduce regulation setting age for social media use

(MENAFN) Indonesia plans to introduce a regulation that sets a minimum age for social users, aiming to protect children in the digital space, according to the country's communications minister. This move follows Australia's decision to ban children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, imposing fines on tech giants like Meta (which owns Instagram and Facebook) and TikTok if they fail to block children from their platforms.



Minister Meutya Hafid did not specify the minimum age requirement for Indonesia but mentioned that the plan had been discussed with President Prabowo Subianto, who expressed strong support for the initiative. Hafid shared these details in a video posted on the president’s office YouTube channel, emphasizing the government's commitment to child protection in the digital environment.



Indonesia, with a population of around 280 million, has seen significant internet penetration, reaching 79.5% in 2024, according to a survey conducted by the Indonesia Internet Service Providers’ Association. The survey revealed that nearly half of children under 12 years old have access to the internet, with some using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Among users aged 12 to 27, internet penetration was even higher, at 87%.



The move highlights growing global concerns about children's safety on digital platforms, with various countries taking steps to regulate social media access for younger users. Indonesia's planned regulation reflects efforts to ensure that children are better protected in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

