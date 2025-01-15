Sharon Mahn Elected To Muhlenberg College Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Gives Back to her Alma Mater

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muhlenberg College announced that alumna Sharon Mahn was elected to its board of trustees in fall 2024 for a three year term. Mahn was previously a member of the alumni board and serves as a co-chair of her college class fundraising team.

A former New York City trial lawyer, Mahn founded and serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Mahn Consulting, LLC, a premier domestic and international executive and search and consulting company based in Manhattan. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and speaker who is passionate about supporting her alma mater. She recently funded an academic scholarship in honor of her parents, Janice and Edward Mahn, to Muhlenberg College students focusing in science and environmental studies. She previously served as a member of the Alumni Board, and currently serves as a co-chair of fundraising for her college class year.

“Muhlenberg College has given me so much over the years, including a great education and lifelong friends,” Mahn said.“I'm humbled and excited to have been elected to the board of trustees of my alma mater. I take this responsibility very seriously as we navigate through an always-changing world with new challenges and opportunities.”

The Muhlenberg College Board of Trustees is the college's governing body, providing leadership, fiduciary oversight, policy implementation, and strategic direction in support of the college's mission and institutional priorities.

“I am delighted Sharon has joined the Muhlenberg College Board of Trustees,” said Board Chair Lance Bruck.“She has been an active supporter of Muhlenberg for many years and brings great experience from her consulting and legal career to her role as a trustee.”

After earning her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Muhlenberg College with a minor in business, Mahn graduated cum laude with a juris doctor from Western Michigan University Law School and was law review associate editor. Early on, she worked for two highly regarded New York City-based law firms. Her professional career pivoted to legal and executive consulting, named by Lawdragon as one of the top 100 legal consultants in the world. She earned the distinguished Brava Award from SmartCEO, was included on Leading Women Entrepreneurs top twenty-five in the New York City area list, was recognized as one of the Top Fifty Business Women by NJBIZ, and was named a“Woman of Influence” by the prestigious New York City chapter of the TJ Martell Foundation. She is published and often quoted in business and legal media including Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and the New York Law Journal. She has spoken on podcasts, industry panels and media outlets worldwide, and has lectured as a guest professor for fifteen years at the New York University Graduate School and Masters of Professional Studies in New York City.

Mahn, a resident of Manhattan, currently serves on the Board of the Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation, was a Board Member on the Robin Hood Foundation affiliated Advocates for Children organization, and was recently appointed Head of the Society Board of the Chamber Orchestra of New York. The Louis Armstrong Mount Sinai Hospital Music and Medicine in New York City has honored Mahn as a philanthropist, and she served as the national Jessie Banks Scholarship Foundation Gala Chair for two years in a row. Active in philanthropy in her childhood hometown of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Mahn is a Founding Member of Impact100, giving back to local charities, as well having been honored for her contributions to Operation Jersey Cares, an organization that helps United States veterans and current active military members and their families. An avid runner, Mahn has competed in six of the top marathons in the world over the course of a decade on behalf of charities, and has been awarded the prestigious Abbott Marathon Distinction. Over her lifetime, Mahn also raced in over fifty marathons and half marathons on behalf of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg College is a highly selective, four-year, residential liberal arts college in the city of Allentown, Pa., enrolling nearly 2,000 bachelor's and master's degree-seeking students. Uniquely challenging and supportive, the Muhlenberg experience opens doors to new ideas, discoveries, friendships, and a lifetime of personal and intellectual growth.

