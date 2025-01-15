Biomedical Refrigerators And Freezers Industry Report, 2024-2028: Growth Trends And Regional Market Opportunities By Product And End-User

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the presence of value-added software and hardware products, rising demand for blood banks and hospitals, and increase in cancer incidence. The study identifies the emphasis on energy-efficient refrigerators as one of the prime reasons driving the biomedical refrigerator and freezer market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of space-saving refrigerators and increase in life science research will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The biomedical refrigerator and freezer market is segmented as below:

By Product



Blood bank and plasma freezers

Lab refrigerators and freezers

Ultra-low temperature freezers Others

By End-user



Blood banks

Healthcare sector

Pharmaceutical sector

Research laboratories Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biomedical refrigerator and freezer market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aegis Scientific

Angelantoni Industrie Srl

ARCTIKO AS

BINDER GmbH

Biomedical Solutions Inc.

Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Desmon S.p.A.

DSI DANTECH AS

Eppendorf SE

EVERmed Srl

Fiocchetti

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Liebherr International AG

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Porkka Finland Oy

Standex International Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD.

